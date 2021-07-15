Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Drops By 96.7%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 285,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT remained flat at $$22.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $153.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

