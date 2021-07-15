WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 286.8% in June

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the June 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $16,467,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $525,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,562,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $60.65. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,073. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55.

