Short Interest in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Drops By 77.3%

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 385,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CSBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 171.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

