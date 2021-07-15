Short Interest in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Drops By 77.3%

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 385,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of CSBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.68.
About Champions Oncology
Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
