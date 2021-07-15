Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 51,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,972. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

