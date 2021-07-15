QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least 2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of at least +12% (implying 2.09 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.