Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 7,416 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

