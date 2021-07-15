Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $295.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT opened at $174.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

