General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 317.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

