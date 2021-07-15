EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $114.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

