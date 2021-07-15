EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.