EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
