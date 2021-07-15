EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

