EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 78,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 719.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

