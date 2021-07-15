Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,666 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.