Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.27 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.