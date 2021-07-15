First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Trading Down 0.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 374,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 318,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.