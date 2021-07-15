Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

