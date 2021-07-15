The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.56 Million

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $660.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $676.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.90 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,514,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.