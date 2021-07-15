Prometeus Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $11.71 or 0.00036771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $192.64 million and $5.45 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.74 or 0.00853226 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

