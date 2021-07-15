Mdex (MDX) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Mdex has a market cap of $809.01 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00114517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,843.12 or 0.99984782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00978453 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 539,923,183 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

