Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $958,767.15 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $958,767.15 and $29.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.74 or 0.00853226 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

