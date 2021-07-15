Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $274.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.