Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

CHRW stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

