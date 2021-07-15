Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,065 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 551,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

