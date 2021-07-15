Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Buys $100,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $18,525,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

