Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

