Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,059,133 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Teradata worth $163,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

