Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS.

DAL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

