Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,023 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

