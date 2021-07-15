HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of HealthEquity worth $120,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.