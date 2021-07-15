Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 49,098 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.94% of Hamilton Lane worth $90,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

