Fred Alger Management LLC Has $60.01 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $60,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $434.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

