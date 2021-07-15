Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.65. 29,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 61,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

RUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$96,323,790. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,644 in the last ninety days.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.