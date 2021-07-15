First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Acquires $48,030.00 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,030.00.

Shares of FCBP opened at $28.96 on Thursday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

