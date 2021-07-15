Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBB stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $779.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

