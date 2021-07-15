Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $120,920.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $120,920.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 545.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135,656 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

