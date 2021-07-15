MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. On average, analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

