Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $246.66 on Thursday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $14,848,000.00. Insiders sold 409,808 shares of company stock valued at $76,720,606 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.