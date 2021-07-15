Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 5,202 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 5,202 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $92,803.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,144,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,105,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William G. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $394.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

