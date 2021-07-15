Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells $164,864.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.