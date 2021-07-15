Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Rises By 1,633.3%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 1,633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ATTO stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atento has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

