Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) to Issue $0.13 None Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CVLY opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

