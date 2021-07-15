Actinium Price Reaches $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $894,051.84 and $17,464.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,820,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.