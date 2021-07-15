Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evedo has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00853078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

