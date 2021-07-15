112,836 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

ADERU stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

