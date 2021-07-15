Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Jabil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Jabil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Jabil by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $17,208,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

