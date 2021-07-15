Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $797,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.