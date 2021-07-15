81,926 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 81,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

LexinFintech stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

