126,321 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 126,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $1,234,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.