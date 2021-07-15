Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.89% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

SV stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.