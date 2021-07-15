Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 301,900 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,900 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 445,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

